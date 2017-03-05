Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Barber

Stjúri Kormáks and Skjaldar, Laugavegur 59

A good barber knows that their customers like to have a nice experience as well as a sharp haircut. Stjúri—a tucked-away barber located in top men’s clothing store Kormáks and Skjaldar—knows this better than most. “He has a loyal following,” said one regular on the panel. “Be warned, you have to book three or four months in advance. I’m booked in there for the whole year now. He just does everything so well. You don’t just get the haircut, you can go into the back and have a cup of coffee.” Pick up a bow tie on the way out, now that you’re looking fancy.