Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Shop To Pick Up Local Fashion

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lópapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Winner

KIOSK

Laugavegur 65

Laugavegur fashion boutique KIOSK is something of an institution, and wins the local fashion category for a seventh time. The store is run by Icelandic designers themselves, who take turns working at the counter, so the odds of you buying a piece from the person who designed it are quite a bit higher than in your average boutique. “Each designer here helps out the others,” said the panel. “They all promote each other’s projects. I’d always choose to invest in a piece in KIOSK over any other store.” You never know, your new item from KIOSK could be a future classic.

Runners Up

Tískubúðin P3

Miðstræti 12

This Icelandic-designer-focussed boutique was praised for their menswear selection from beloved brands such as the long-running Skaparinn label, respected young designer Sævar Markús, and designer’s designer Stefan Svan. “It’s not all Icelandic brands but it’s a well chosen group of them,” said the panel. Geysir

Skólavörðustígur 7 & 16

The presence of the aesthetically immaculate Geysir seems to continually grow in Reykjavík, especially since they launched their own clothing line and accompanying catalogue. “It’s expensive, but beautiful and timeless,” said the panel. “You always know what you will get there, and it’s very nice.”

