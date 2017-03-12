Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Beer Selection

Once again we come to the time in the year where we do the hard task of assessing which bars and clubs are worthy of a place in the limelight. Reykjavík’s bar culture is quite vast and diverse, ranging from the smallest three-table hole that serves one beer and where regulars threaten you for taking an extra chair, to huge vast glittering bottle-service rooms lined with leather and mirrors. Unfortunately for our panel, selecting these bars doesn’t mean an actual field trip, but it does require a certain—how shall we put it politely—expertise. They range from former bar staff, to performers who find themselves in bars all the time, to writers who sometimes write, and sometimes just drink about it. So here are the results that our ragtag team of (ahem) experts came up with. Now get out there and have a few!

Winner

Microbar

Vesturgata 2

Microbar is back in the beer throne after being ousted for the last couple of years. Since moving to its new cosier location it has gained points for the cool, calm atmosphere, the helpful bar staff and the music played at perfect conversation volume. They still boast their classic local beer tastings for the brew connoisseur as well as a huge selection of beers for the casual taster. Their selection is just as wide as runners up Skúli and Mikkeller, but they edged them out by serving larger portions of the same beers for the same price.

Runners Up

Mikkeller & Friends

Hverfisgata 12

Last year’s winner holds onto second place thanks to a unique selection of Mikkeller beers and beyond, poured by knowledgeable bartenders amongst antique-chic décor. Located upstairs from Hverfisgata 12, you also get the advantage of good weekend DJs, and fancy bar snacks and pizzas. Skúli Craft Bar

Aðalstræti 9

A cool environment in a great location, Skúli has a strong presence in this category with its vast selection of brews, although the prices can be steep for the serving size. “It has Cards Against Humanity and there’s one bartender who sometimes plays death metal,” said the panel.

Previous Winners

2016: Mikkeller & Friends

2015: Skúli Craft Bar

2014: Micro Bar

2013: Micro Bar

