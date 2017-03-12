Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Late-Night Bite

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Ali Baba

Veltusund 3b

As one panellist put it, “#6 Shawarma wrap never let me down.” Factions are bitterly divided between this place and their next-door neighbour Mandi, leading to impassioned and detailed arguments on the pros and cons of both sides. But this time, Ali Baba won the day with our panel, having satisfied late-night snack binges, pregnancy cravings and splitting hangovers with equal elan. If you still need a reason, try the lamb kofte wrap: it’s to die for. And that smear of spicy red sauce will waken even the most beer-jaded consciousness.

Runners Up

Nonnabiti

Hafnarstræti 9

This used to be a rite-of-passage affair for every young party animal. Even today, Nonni’s rolls with a generous slathering of his own blend of sauces (with a mayonnaise base, of course—Iceland’s perennial favourite) always hits that late-night craving: greasy and a touch salty, but so, so good. Fish And Chips Truck

By Geirsgata

Fried food and late-night sojourns go together like… well… fish and chips. While munchies can be hard to satisfy on a budget, this food truck means you’re just moments away from perfectly battered fish and chips when you’re drinking downtown. Those HP sauces aren’t just decoration—douse every chip in sight.

Previous Winners

2016: Fish and Chips

2015: Chicken wings at Dirty Burger & Ribs

2014: Nonnabiti

