Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Lunch Place

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Snaps

Þórsgata 1

That Snaps is popular is undisputable. Little wonder it has consistently been awarded the Best Goddamn Restaurant for years. But what very few know is that they have a killer lunch on offer everyday. A faultless fish of the day, prompt service, and a little bit of quiet to yourself makes it our Best Lunch Place. Psst, if with a co-worker, split the creme brulee, we promise your day will be brighter thereon.

Runners Up

Ostabúðin

Skólavörðustígur 8

This is a veteran lunch spot so no surprises that it is still going strong. If the fish of the day isn’t satisfying enough, we suggest asking them for a half portion of the day’s soup as well. What’s truly admirable, though, is that perch (karfi), cusk (kleifa) and ling (lánga) make regular appearances beside staples like salmon. Apótek

Austurstræti 16

Even though lunch service here can mean “waiting over 40 mins for your dish to arrive,” the two- and three-course lunch offer is great value for money and perfect for those days when your boss is out and you want to stretch that lunch hour to the hilt.

Previous Winners

2016: Ostabúðin

2015: Ostabúðin

2014: Bergsson Mathús

