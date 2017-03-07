Grapavine’s Best Of 2017: Best Place For A Fancy Meal

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Dill

Hverfisgata 12

If you’re a gourmand looking for a memorable meal when in Reykjavík, Dill has to top the list. Dill showcases the best of Iceland with seasonal menus, paying homage to the island’s bounty, often found no place else, executed with all the tweezer-precision of modern cuisine. Don’t even think twice about splurging for the seven-course menu—it’s the only way to do it. Top-notch service and friendly sommeliers round off an already perfect experience.

Runners Up

Grillið

Hótel Saga, Hagatorg

Grillið‘s sweeping panoramic views and stable of seasoned chefs, along with old-school fine-dining flourishes like the crisp linen, have us swooning with delight. So great is this place, we’ve never stopped talking about a luscious chocolate mousse with olive oil we had there years ago. Grill Market

Lækjargata 2a

The tasting menus with produce sourced from local purveyors have been a hit with diners since Grill Market opened its doors. We suggest choosing one of the set menus and letting the chefs go to town.

Previous Winners

2015: Dill

2014: Dill

2013: Gallery at Hótel Holt

2012: Grill Market

2011: Dill

