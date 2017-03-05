Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Coffeehouse

Published March 5, 2017
One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.
Winner
|Reykjavík Roasters
Brautarholt 2 & Kárastígur 1
Roasters may have made some changes that didn’t sit too well with regulars at their original location, but they’ve won over patrons old and new at this new location. Their coffee is the best in Iceland—and that is no small feat in such a coffee-crazed country. Roasters come out tops in creating the quintessential coffeehouse experience that goes beyond good coffee. The speciality teas are brewed just right, with careful attention to temperature and steeping time; the croissants and chia pudding on offer will keep the vegan/gluten-free aficionado and the toddler equally happy and it’s a light-filled place to get some work done.
Runners Up
|Kaffihús Vesturbæjar
Melhagi 20-22
If there’s any one place on this list with staunch loyalists, it is Kaffi Vest. While some can’t seem to agree (we’re looking at you, 101 rats) on their coffeehouse status, we do agree that they have good coffee, delicate macaroons and friendly service.
|Newcomer: Borðið
Ægisíða 123
It’s refreshing to see neighbourhood establishments cropping across town, and Borðið has been making quiet waves in the cafe and dining scene. Their coffee is undisputedly the best bang for your buck (295 ISK!) and their hindberjakaka (raspberry cake with almonds) and kanillsnuður a l’Americain make for a toothsome treat.
Previous Winners
2016: Stofan
2015: Kaffihús Vesturbæjar
2014: Reykjavík Roasters
2013: Kaffismiðjan
2012: Kaffismiðjan
You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2017 magazine, posted worldwide, at gpv.is/buybestof.