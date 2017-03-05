Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Coffeehouse

Reykjavík Roasters

Brautarholt 2 & Kárastígur 1

Roasters may have made some changes that didn’t sit too well with regulars at their original location, but they’ve won over patrons old and new at this new location. Their coffee is the best in Iceland—and that is no small feat in such a coffee-crazed country. Roasters come out tops in creating the quintessential coffeehouse experience that goes beyond good coffee. The speciality teas are brewed just right, with careful attention to temperature and steeping time; the croissants and chia pudding on offer will keep the vegan/gluten-free aficionado and the toddler equally happy and it’s a light-filled place to get some work done.