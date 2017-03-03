Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Indian Restaurant

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Austur-Indíafjelagið

Hverfisgata 56

Still going strong twenty years on, Austur-Indíafelagið is an institution in its own right. It has been consistently dishing out quality Indian fare without compromising on authenticity. A small rotational menu with regional dishes, this is the place if you are celebrating a birthday, a promotion or wooing your partner. Word to the wise? Make a meal of the delicate salmon pollichathu, kozhi mappas and kulchas and share it family style. Keep your eyes peeled for the vegetarian and vegan dishes as well. Call ahead to make reservations.

Runners Up

Hraðlestin

Lækjargata 8 & Hverfisgata 64a

Not many would know, but this restaurant is the only one that makes masala chai an Indian mom would be proud of. This restaurant is focussed on street fare and everyday Indian food. The thalis are a crowd pleaser and in recent times they’ve stepped up their game with the vegan thali on Wednesdays and dosas for brunch on weekends. Gandhi

Pósthússtræti 17

Gandhi is a comfy little basement restaurant by Austurvöllur. Stick to their strengths, Keralan cuisine, and you will not be disappointed. Their ‘Kerala food festivals’, when on offer, are definitely worth trying to understand the nuances of this piquant regional cuisine, and their warm ‘gajar ka halwa’ (carrot pudding) is the best in Iceland.

Previous Winners

2016: Austur-Indíafjelagið

2015: Gandhi

2014: Gandhi

2013: Hraðlestin

2012: Ghandhi

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2017 magazine, posted worldwide, at gpv.is/buybestof.