Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Bakery

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Sandholt

Laugavegur 36

Sandholt wins this spot again, but not for lack of competition. They simply deliver consistently. The laminated pastries are hands down the best in Iceland; try their buttery croissants or seasonal Danish pastries, locally known as “vinarbrauð” with rhubarb and raspberries, or the classic, vanilla custard. Their sourdough is deservedly well-known and if a whole loaf is too much, they oblige by slicing just what you need. If you’re staying or straying close by grab one of their delicious loaves and keep it for snacks. The house-made preserves and spreads alongside make for quite a treat.

Runners Up

Brauð & Co.

Frakkastígur 16

Brauð & Co. has burst onto the bakery scene in downtown Reykjavík. Regulars swear by their “snuðurs”—local cinnamon bread rolls smothered with a sugary glaze. These guys take it a step further and stuff the classics with blueberries and what-have-you, eliciting inappropriate satisfied moans from our panel. Get there early to snatch a warm one. Bernhöftsbakarí

Klapparstígur 3

This much-loved bakery moved from its original location downtown to a smaller place close to their supply kitchens, but none of the warm service or charm was lost in the process. Their “runstykki” are bread rolls available for 80 ISK apiece—a steal any way you look at it. Try the curry cranberry rolls and grab an almond florentine when it makes an appearance.

Previous Winners

2016: Sandholt

2015: Sandholt

2014: Sandholt

2013: Sandholt

2012: Mosfellsbakarí

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2017 magazine, posted worldwide, at gpv.is/buybestof.