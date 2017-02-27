Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Veggie Burger

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Bike Cave

Einarsnes 36

Bike Cave is the cafe you need to know about—relaxed, not New Nordic, in a suburban neighbourhood close to the domestic airport, with a resident Sphinx cat in tow. It’s been described as the best place to get a “messy vegan burger.” With a choice of two veggie patties (black bean and chilli or potato rosti) we were already feeling spoilt when they also turned up with their “luxury vegan burger”—soy granule patties with a hint of peanut butter, sweet mustard and onions. This one comes pretty darn close to the mouthfeel of a meat burger. But the best part still remains that all of this tasty fare will set you back 895-1195 ISK, sans fries .

Runners Up

Búllan

Geirsgata 1

Hamborgarabúlla Tómasar is beloved among Icelanders—and, more recently, residents of London, Copenhagen and Berlin—for slinging honest, sweaty burgers to the masses. Their chickpea-and-barley-based patties are specially made for the burger joint, and boast a texture that’s more sumptuous than the soy-based variety. We approve! Kaffihús Vesturbæjar

Melhagi 20-22

Kaffihús Vesturbæjar, also known as Kaffi Vest, has become a hip spot for Reykjavík’s west-side movers and shakers. They have not just one, but two great choices. Of these, our favourite is a bean-based burger in crunchy breadcrumbs, served with rosemary potato wedges and an avocado-based mayo-style dip. Plain delicious, vegan or not.

Previous Winners

2016: Búllan

2015: Brooklyn Bar

2014: Hamborgarabúlla Tómasar

2013: Hamborgarabúlla Tómasar

2012: Hamborgarabúlla Tómasar

