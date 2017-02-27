Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Pizza

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Hornið

Hafnarstræti 15

Pizza joints have always held the collective fancy of the world as a sort of comfort zone where you can break bread with your grandma and screeching toddler or as a 101-downtownian nursing a hangover or heartache or both. Hornið is one such comforting old-school pizza joint. With thin crust pizzas and a no-frills Italian-American flair in the decor as well as the toppings, this is a local treasure. While the Hawaiian has die-hard fans, we swear by their Quattro Stagioni.

Runners Up

Hverfisgata 12

Hverfisgata 12

The “Nameless Pizza Place”—a.k.a Hverfisgata 12—has been pushing that doughy envelope with topping combinations that’ll leave you scratching your head at first, but rubbing your belly later. Try the beetroot pizza or the soya mushroom, sausage and pickled chilli number, and make a night of it with some excellent cocktails from the bar. Newcomer: Kaffi Laugalækur

Laugarnesvegur 74a

There has been a sourdough uprising recently, even in pizza. We’re not complaining—the “flatbreads” at this newest cafe in town have us revisiting the place. Try the “Litla Gula Hænan” special: succulent chicken nestled between perfectly pickled onions and a fresh salad and house pesto. Delicious and healthy… ish.

Previous Winners

