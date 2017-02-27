Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Burger

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Sæta Svínið

Hafnarstræti 1-3

That we love our burgers in this town may come as a surprise to some. Beloved local burger joint Búllan used to rule the roost in this category, but a new generation of more modern burger joints has finally caught up with it. Sæta Svínið is one such new kid on the block, edging out stiff competition with their custom beef blend patties, made to desired doneness. Serious burger aficionados will appreciate the meat:fat ratio. This gastropub is also one of the few that offers lamb sandwiches.

Runners Up

KEX

Skúlagata 28

The Kex “freedom burger” has loyalists who love it and haters who, well, hate it. Whichever side you’re on, we say that this is one heck of a consistent burger. The thickness of the patty, the bun-to-patty ratio, and the medium rareness are always on point. Once you go spicy, there’s no going back, and the potato wedges are the cherry on the meaty cake. Block Burger

Skólavörðustígur 8

Block Burger is an office favourite. You can see their white paper to-go bags stacked on writers’ desks, accompanied by empty Fizzy Lizzy soda bottles. Modelled heavily on the American chain Shake Shack in presentation, Block is reasonably priced (for Reykjavík) and has quick service. It’s a lunchtime spot worth checking out.

Previous Winners

2016: Búllan

2015: Búllan

2014: Kex Hostel

2013: Vitabar

2012: Grillmarket

