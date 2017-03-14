Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Day Trip

Everyone who comes to Iceland is pretty keen make the most of their time here, and whether that means a week of carefree holiday meandering or a laser-guided approach to finding the best stuff, a couple of insider tips are always useful. In this fast-changing city, new places spring up from week to week, begging the questions: which pool has the best hot pot for your first morning here? Where’s the best Icelandic art at? And what’s the best road trip to see some of this amazing nature we’ve heard so much about?

Winner

Snæfellsnes Peninsula

Snæfellsnes, sometimes known as “Iceland in miniature,” has it all: mountains, waterfalls, lava fields, coastal cliffs, hot springs, and a glacier perched right out on its tip. “Stykkishólmur and Arnarstapi are a beautiful little towns,” said the panel. “Then there’s Djúpalónsandur, a black beach with rusted shipwreck pieces and lifting stones; the Eldborg crater; Kirkjufell; and a new visitor centre for the glacier.” There are also great restaurants at Hotel Búðir and Narfeyrarstófa. It’s a lot to squeeze into just one day—but you can sure try.

Runners Up

The South Coast

Iceland’s south coast makes for a dramatic road trip with plenty of powerful waterfalls, black sand beaches, sprawling lava fields, and the amazing vantage point of Dýrhólaey, all overlooked by two large glaciers. It’s popular, and therefore tourist-filled—but with good reason. The Green Circle

The Golden Circle is a well-known day trip around some of Iceland’s natural wonders. But our panel suggested road-tripping the alternative “Green Circle,” which adds the Friðheimar tomato farm, the Solheimar eco-village, and the Secret Lagoon geothermal pool to the route to get away from the crowds.

Previous Winners

2016: Hvalfjörður

2015: Snæfellsnes

2014: Snæfellsnes

2013: Reykjadalur

2012: Mosfellsbær and Esja

